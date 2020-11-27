Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Preston

Notice Condolences

Jean Preston Notice
Preston Jean Peacefully passed away on 16th November 2020, aged 79 years.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will be a private family funeral service at The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 9th December.
Family flowers only or to make an online donation to Parkinson's UK please visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
All enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
Tel: 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -