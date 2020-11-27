|
Preston Jean Peacefully passed away on 16th November 2020, aged 79 years.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to social distancing there will be a private family funeral service at The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 9th December.
Family flowers only or to make an online donation to Parkinson's UK please visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
All enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
Tel: 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2020