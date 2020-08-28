|
TAYLOR Jean Sadly passed away at QA Hospital
on 20th August, aged 88 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 9th September
at 10.00am.
Loving daughters Susan and Yvonne.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Family only flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 28, 2020