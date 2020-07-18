|
Deacon Jeannette Maureen My beautiful wife, Jeannette sadly passed away at our home on 11th July 2020 aged 79 years. She was at peace and
surrounded by her family.
Her beautiful smile continues to
shine a light in all our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at
AFC Portchester Football Club on Tuesday July 28th from 3:15pm.
Dress: Smart casual.
No mourning attire.
To maintain a Covid 19 friendly environment please confirm if attending to [email protected]
The preceding funeral service,
will be by invited attendance only
due to the current situation,
Family flowers only please.
If desired donations can be made to:
The Stubbington Ark
http://www.stubbingtonark.org.uk/
support/donate/5/
Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2020