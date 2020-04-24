|
|
|
BUTT Jill Passed away peacefully on
Friday April 17th, aged 81.
Much loved mum of Lorraine and
son in law Craig, loving granny of Holly and Charli, sister of Anne and brother in law Brian and auntie of Deborah, Christopher, Caroline and Judith.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at the Oaks, Havant Crematorium at 3.15pm on Thursday May 14th.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations to
The Rowans Hospice can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare Eastney 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020