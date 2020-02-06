|
|
|
Canham Jillian Passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
17th January 2020, aged 86 years.
She will be sadly missed and fondly
remembered by all of her family.
Funeral service will be held on
Thursday 13th February 2020 in
The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 12.15pm.
No flowers please but
donations if desired, can be made
by cheque, payable to
The Rowans Hospice and sent
c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 6, 2020