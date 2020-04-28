|
|
|
Essery Jim Passed away peacefully
on 10th April 2020 aged 89.
Much loved father and grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
on 4th May 2020 at 9.00am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any enquiries, please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare
Tel: 02392 873218.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 28, 2020