CLEGG Joan Eileen Sadly passed away at home on
19th February 2020, aged 102 years,
in the arms of Charles, her beloved
husband of 79 years.
Mother of Paul, Grandmother
of Stephanie and Susan, Great
Grandmother of Emma, Charlotte
and Emilia and Great Great
Grandmother of Jack.
Survived by her younger sister, Ena.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
on Thursday 12th March at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, but donations
if desired for Rowans Hospice may
be sent c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 5, 2020