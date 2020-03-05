Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Clegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Clegg

Notice Condolences

Joan Clegg Notice
CLEGG Joan Eileen Sadly passed away at home on
19th February 2020, aged 102 years,
in the arms of Charles, her beloved
husband of 79 years.
Mother of Paul, Grandmother
of Stephanie and Susan, Great
Grandmother of Emma, Charlotte
and Emilia and Great Great
Grandmother of Jack.
Survived by her younger sister, Ena.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
on Thursday 12th March at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, but donations
if desired for Rowans Hospice may
be sent c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -