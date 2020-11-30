Home

Joan Clift Notice
CLIFT LRSM Joan Hazel Passed away at
Southampton General Hospital
on 17th November, aged 90 years

Funeral service Monday
14th December 2020 at 11.30am in
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
Due to current restrictions numbers at the crematorium are limited, please inform Carrells should you wish to attend, if you are attending the funeral please wear a jolly buttonhole

No flowers please but donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Anthony Nolan and sent
C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant,
Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 30, 2020
