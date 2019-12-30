Home

GAYLES Joan Loving wife of Ken, beloved mother and grandmother sadly passed away on December 14th 2019, aged 83.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Portchester Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Monday January 6th 2020 at 11:45 am.
Family floral tributes only by request, but if desired, donations made payable to the 'British Heart Foundation'
or 'Diabetes UK' may be sent
c/o Elkin & Bell Funerals,
186 Nobes Avenue, Gosport PO13 0HY
Tel: 01329600050
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 30, 2019
