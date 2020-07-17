|
|
|
Goodacre Joan Marie ('Diggy') Aged 93 years,
sadly passed away peacefully
at her home on Hayling Island
on Saturday 11 July.
She is survived by her niece, Susie,
together with great-nieces,
great-nephews and cousins.
Diggy was a loving wife to the late
Jack Goodacre and a beloved sister to deceased siblings Barbara ('Billie')
and Leslie ('Tubby').
A funeral service will be held privately at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on
Tuesday 4 August.
A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate
her life will be held later in the year.
Diggy will be greatly missed by so many throughout the community especially for her love and dedication to
'all creatures great and small'.
Donations to The Stubbington Ark (RSPCA Solent Branch) would be warmly received. Payments can be made on-line directly to the charity or sent c/o Funeral Directors, Grady's, 23 Mengham Road, South Hayling, Hants P011 9BG. Tel (023) 9246 3828.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 17, 2020