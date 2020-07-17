Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grady's Family Funeral Directors (Hayling Island)
23 Mengham Road
Hayling Island, Hampshire PO11 9BG
023 9246 3828
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Goodacre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Goodacre

Notice Condolences

Joan Goodacre Notice
Goodacre Joan Marie ('Diggy') Aged 93 years,
sadly passed away peacefully
at her home on Hayling Island
on Saturday 11 July.

She is survived by her niece, Susie,
together with great-nieces,
great-nephews and cousins.

Diggy was a loving wife to the late
Jack Goodacre and a beloved sister to deceased siblings Barbara ('Billie')
and Leslie ('Tubby').

A funeral service will be held privately at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on
Tuesday 4 August.
A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate
her life will be held later in the year.

Diggy will be greatly missed by so many throughout the community especially for her love and dedication to
'all creatures great and small'.
Donations to The Stubbington Ark (RSPCA Solent Branch) would be warmly received. Payments can be made on-line directly to the charity or sent c/o Funeral Directors, Grady's, 23 Mengham Road, South Hayling, Hants P011 9BG. Tel (023) 9246 3828.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -