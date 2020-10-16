|
|
|
Neave Joan Mary Alma Died peacefully in Wellington Vale
Care Home on 5th October 2020,
aged 96 years.
Always in the thoughts of Carole,
Chris, Martin and their families.
Rest in Peace Mum,
much love from us all.
Donations in her memory to either
the Royal British Legion or Rowans Hospice would be most welcome.
Donations can be made via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DW
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 16, 2020