Reed Joan
(née Speed) Passed away unexpectedly
on 31st March 2020, aged 77.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Ann's Hill Cemetery on Tuesday 28th April 2020 at 11:30am. Sadly, due to
social distancing guidelines,
this will be a closed service.
In lieu of flowers, the family have requested that donations
be made to the NHS at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
Portsmouth Hospitals Trust
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare
86 Trinity Street
Fareham
Hampshire
PO16 7SJ
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 17, 2020
