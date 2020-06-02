|
|
|
Sharpe (née Kirkby)
Joan Passed away peacefully on
26th May 2020, aged 95.
Much Loved and she will be missed
by her sister Peggy and all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on 22nd June 2020 at 10:30am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, a limited number of attendees are permitted.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations to The Elizabeth Foundation
C/o Coop Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ,
Telephone: 01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 2, 2020