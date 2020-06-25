|
|
|
Morris Joanna Sophie Passed away on
19th June 2020, aged 46.
Sadly missed by her family and friends.
Private funeral service to be held
on Tuesday 7th July.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired to The Rowans Hospice
and The Stubbington Ark:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Churcher-and-Tribbeck-Joanna-Morris-Rowans
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Churcher-and-Tribbeck-Joanna-Morris-Ark
A Celebration of her life
will be organised after the funeral
at a later date.
Any enquiries to Churcher and Tribbeck 02392 580755
Published in Portsmouth News on June 25, 2020