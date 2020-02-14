Home

De REDING
Jocelyn Lilian Formerly of Waterlooville, passed away peacefully in Countess Mountbatten House, Southampton,
on 14th January, 2020, aged 81 years.
Now reunited with her beloved, Ivan.
A much loved mum and grandma,
she will fondly remembered by
all who knew her.
Funeral Service on
Friday 21st February, 2020 at
The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant, PO9 5NA at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please
Donations, if desired, to
Countess Mountbatten Hospice Charity by cheque made payable to the charity and sent to Nigel Guilder Ltd,
27 Hursley Road, Chandlers Ford,
SO53 2FS. Tel 023 8026 2555
or via https://jocelyn-dereding.muchloved.com/
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2020
