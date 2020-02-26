|
|
|
Adams John Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Jeanette
and loving father of Cliff and Kate.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Portchester Crematorium South Chapel, on Thursday 5th March 2020
at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-
and-donations or payable by cheque
to: Mesothelioma UK c/o
Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity St, Fareham, PO16 7SJ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 26, 2020