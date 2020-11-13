|
Atkinson John Passed away on 1st November 2020, aged 85 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th November at 12.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Gosport
on 02392 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 13, 2020