|
|
|
BLACKLOCK John Passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
4th March 2020 aged 90 years.
Beloved Father of Angela, Janet,
Jackie and Julie. Proud Grandfather
of Fiona, Michael and Olivia.
Together now with his darling Kathleen. Rest in Peace.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 30th March 2020 at 1.45pm
in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Dogs Trust and sent C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire,
PO9 1AN, Tel: 023 9248 6183.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 19, 2020