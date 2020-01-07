Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Brown

Notice Condolences

John Brown Notice
BROWN John In loving memory of my wonderful husband John who sadly slipped away on Monday 30th December 2019.

He was a loving husband to his wife
Sue and father to his sons Tim,
Darren and his wife Sharon,
and to his 9 grandchildren.

Words will never explain the depths of love, loss and sorrow in our hearts.

Funeral service to be held at the Oaks Havant Crematorium on 14th January at 11.30am. No flowers please, but donations if desired to The Rowans Hospice, Purbrook, PO7 5RU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -