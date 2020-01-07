|
|
|
BROWN John In loving memory of my wonderful husband John who sadly slipped away on Monday 30th December 2019.
He was a loving husband to his wife
Sue and father to his sons Tim,
Darren and his wife Sharon,
and to his 9 grandchildren.
Words will never explain the depths of love, loss and sorrow in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at the Oaks Havant Crematorium on 14th January at 11.30am. No flowers please, but donations if desired to The Rowans Hospice, Purbrook, PO7 5RU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 7, 2020