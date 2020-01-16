Home

BULL John James Journalist.
Died suddenly on
15th December, aged 84.
He began his career on the Portsmouth Evening News and spent many years on the News of the World. He was the author of three books of memoirs, including The Night They Blitzed The Ritz, about being a boy
in Gosport during the war.

All who knew John are welcome to attend his funeral and Requiem Mass on Wednesday 22nd January at 12 noon
at Christ Church, Stoke Rd, Gosport.
He will be buried at Ann's Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony the following day. Family flowers only.

Enquiries to Ruby Funerals
on 023 9250 1128.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 16, 2020
