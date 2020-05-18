|
|
|
Cullen John Passed away peacefully at home on May 11th 2020,
aged 82 years.
A much loved husband,
dad and grandad.
What he suffered he told so few,
he did not deserve
what he went through.
Tired and weary he made no fuss,
But tried so hard to stay with us.
God Bless you John.
Love you, your devoted
wife Irene x x x x
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DAD
Deep in our hearts you'll always stay
Loved and missed every day.
With all our love forever Katrina, Leighton and Ethan x x x x
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DAD
You may not be with us anymore,
but our love for you will never die.
Love you always Belinda, Callum and Ellie x x x x
