DENZEY John Richard
MBE. MSM.
WO. RN. RETD. Passed away peacefully
20th November 2020,
aged 90.

Funeral Portchester Crematorium,
8th December 2020.
(Due to restrictions family only).
Flowers or donations may be sent to
Taylor & Wallis.

Thank you my darling John
for being my wonderful partner
and best friend for 22 years.
You will be in my heart forever.
Sleep peacefully my love,
Your devoted Rita xxxx

Thank you for your love,
for all the happy memories
and above all just for being you.
Will miss and love you forever.
Claire, Chris, Matthew and Vanessa xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 2, 2020
