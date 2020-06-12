Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Dunstane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dunstane

Notice Condolences

John Dunstane Notice
Dunstane John Passed away peacefully on
7th June 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed
by all his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be
held at Potchester Crematorium
on 22nd June 2020 at 3.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations for
Cancer Research UK can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any enquiries, please contact
Coop Funeralcare.
Tel: 02392 698362
Published in Portsmouth News on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -