Dunstane John Passed away peacefully on
7th June 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved Husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed
by all his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be
held at Potchester Crematorium
on 22nd June 2020 at 3.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations for
Cancer Research UK can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any enquiries, please contact
Coop Funeralcare.
Tel: 02392 698362
Published in Portsmouth News on June 12, 2020