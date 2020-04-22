|
|
|
DYKE John Stephen Much loved Brother and Uncle, will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Sadly passed away at
Beechcroft Green Nursing Home
on 3rd April 2020 aged 78 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium North Chapel on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at 9.45am. Sadly, due to
social distancing guidelines,
this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations to
the Alzheimer's Society.
Any queries, please contact
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport,
PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 22, 2020