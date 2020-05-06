|
|
|
Gardner John (Gus, Jack) Passed away peacefully at home
on 3rd April 2020, aged 86.
DAD/POP
Loving memories of our dear Dad/Pop.
You will be sadly missed but never
forgotten and will always have a
special place in our hearts.
Much love Lynne, Sue, Phil and Loïc X
GRANDDAD/GREAT GRANDDAD
We will miss you forever Granddad and
always cherish our memories.
Thanks for everything you taught us.
Love you forever, Bethan, Emily,
Oliver, Darcie and Gracie X
A private service will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 11th May at 1pm.
A live stream is available on request.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
A celebration of John's life will be
arranged at a later date.
Further information please contact:
The Searson Family Funeral Services
319 Copnor Road, PO3 5EG
Tel: 02392 665795
Published in Portsmouth News on May 6, 2020