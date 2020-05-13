Home

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Catherington Cemetery
John Glendenning


1930 - 2020 Notice Condolences
John Glendenning Notice
Glendenning John
AKA Ray/Rocky From 11/03/1930 - 01/05/2020
It is with saddened hearts that the family of John Glendenning
of St Vincent Crs announces the peaceful passing at the age of 90.
Beloved husband to Joyce, loving farther to Peter, Angela, David and Mark. Cherished grandfather to Jenny, Kevin, Andrew, Charlotte, Katherine, Ashley and Adam. And great Grandfather to Chai, Izzie, Arthur,
Liam, Oscar, Summer and Henry.
John will be greatly missed
but forever in our hearts.
Everyone who met John was touched by his kindness, he was an inspiration to many, and remained a gentleman
until the end.
His funeral will be held at
Catherington Cemetery, on the
18th May 2020 for immediate family only. Donations in his memory to Guide Dogs would be most appreciated. Donations can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 13, 2020
