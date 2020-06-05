Home

John Goble

John Goble Notice
GOBLE John Ronald Passed away 31st May 2020
aged 89 years.

Loving husband to Pat, Father to Lynne, Richard, Kevin and Martin.
Grandad to 14 Grandchildren
and 12 Great Grandchildren.

Due to current guidelines, only immediate family will be attending
the funeral service.

Family flowers only please.

Donations are being received for
Age Concern, Cowplain.

Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020
