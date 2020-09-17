|
|
|
HAWKINS Jack Passed away suddenly on
7th September 2020 at QA Hospital.
I am heartbroken that I could not
have been with you.
Thank you for over 55 years of love and wonderful memories my love.
He will be so sadly missed by his sons, Mark and Steven and grandchildren, James, Holly, Lucy, Katie, Curtis and Dylan and all his many friends.
How lucky we were to have had
him in our lives.
Jack, my heart and love go with you
my love.
Night night, God bless.
All my love forever from your broken hearted wife Jenny xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 17, 2020