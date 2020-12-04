|
|
|
Hicks John Alan John slipped away, peacefully on 25th November, aged 76.
Remembering a happy
childhood in Drayton.
John will always be missed by
his sister Doreen, niece Andrea,
nephews David and Victor, and all
the family, also by his good friends.
Deep gratitude goes to all the staff on Rose Ward, Gosport War Memorial Hospital, for all the care they gave John, in the last months of his life.
The funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
15th December at 10am. Flowers welcome or, if preferred a donation to the Samaritans Portsmouth.
and East Hampshire
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, Lawnswood, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth. Tel 023 9282 4831.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 4, 2020