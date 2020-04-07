|
HOOD John William Passed away peacefully
in QA Hospital on
26th March 2020,
aged 93 years.
A service in celebration
of John's life will be held
on Tuesday 14th April, 11:30am
at Portchester Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only immediate family are to attend, although donations are being
gratefully received for
'Macmillan Cancer Support',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road,
PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 7, 2020