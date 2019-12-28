Home

JOHN JENKINS MBE Passed away peacefully on
the 17th December 2019
aged 100 years.

A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather
who will always be remembered
and never forgotten.

A family funeral service will take
place at Portchester Crematorium
(South Chapel) on
Wednesday 8th January at 1.45pm.
As a mark of respect well-wishers
are welcome to gather at
The D Day Museum at 12.45
or Fratton Park at 1.00pm
as the cortege pages past.

A memorial service to honour
John's life will be taking place
where all who wish to celebrate
his life will be welcome to attend,
further details to follow.

Family flowers only by request, if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance or Rowans Hospice c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5ER, tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 28, 2019
