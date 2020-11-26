Home

South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Denmead, Waterlooville)
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
02392 231567
JENKINS John David
'David' Widower of the late
Peggy Jenkins, who sadly passed away in Denmead Grange on the
18th November 2020, aged 93 years after a long and happy life.

David will be greatly missed by his
loving son Paul, daughters Helen and Julia and all his family and friends.

The funeral service, which will be
by invited attendance only due to
the current situation, will take place
on Friday 4th December 2020 at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
at 4.00pm.

Donations are being received for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society.
Donations may be made through
David's Just Giving page

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johndavidjenkins

or by sending a cheque made
payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead, Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2020
