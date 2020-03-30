|
LOVE John Arthur Passed away peacefully at Bluebell Nursing Home on 22nd March 2020
at the age of 91.
Rest in peace Dad.
Sadly missed by his son Michael and daughter Carolyn, his grandchildren Dylan, Marlane and Lois,
and his great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium, on
Tuesday 7th April at 2:45pm
in the North Chapel.
Due to Government guidelines and restrictions, only immediate
family may attend.
A memorial celebration of Dad's life
will be held at a later date.
Grateful thanks to those at
Bluebell who cared for him
so well in his final years.
Family flowers only but any
donations made directly to the Alzheimer's Society
would be greatly appreciated- and letters or cards of condolence may be sent to:
North End Funeralcare,
64 London Road,
North End
Portsmouth
PO2 0LN
02392 698185
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 30, 2020