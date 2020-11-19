Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mitchell

Notice Condolences

John Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL John Our beloved husband, father and grandad John sadly passed away
on 9th November.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 2nd December at 10.30am.
Please note, attendance at funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend, please contact
the family before attending.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributesanddonations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney
Tel: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -