|
|
|
MITCHELL John Our beloved husband, father and grandad John sadly passed away
on 9th November.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 2nd December at 10.30am.
Please note, attendance at funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend, please contact
the family before attending.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributesanddonations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney
Tel: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 19, 2020