Notice Condolences

John Moss Notice
MOSS John William In loving memory of John William Moss
31.3.1938 - 24.4.2020
Miss you so much Dad.
Softly out of the shadows,
there came a gentle call,
you took the hand God
offered you and quietly left us all,
and although we cannot hold you,
we will never let you go,
because in our hearts you will live forever because we loved you so.
R.I.P - Till we meet again.
Funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 7th May 2020 at 10.30am for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
Flowers welcome from all or donations, if desired, to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance can be made online via the following link:
https://www.funeralguide
.co.uk/76893 or by cheque made payable to the charity c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ.
Tel no: 02392 384455.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 2, 2020
