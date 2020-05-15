Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Emsworth
31 North Street
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7DA
John Munday Notice
Munday John Sadly passed away on 5th May, aged 91, whilst staying with Sandy at Washington Road Emsworth.
Much loved Husband to the late Marie and father to the late Sue.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral Service will be held at the Oaks on 28th May at 4.45pm.
Sadly due to social guidelines,
this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare, Emsworth on 01243 376548
Published in Portsmouth News on May 15, 2020
