|
|
|
SPENCER John Neville Passed away peacefully
at QA Hospital on
5th November, aged 81 years.
Will be sadly missed by wife Diana, sons Christopher and Jonathan and Daughter-in-Law Jacqueline, grandchildren Lauren, Tommy, Lucy and Hana, and Great-Granddaughter Kaci, and all the rest of the family.
Funeral procession will be via
Redlands Lane at 10.50am towards
St John's Church, for 11am service
on Thursday 26th November.
Flowers or donations to
St John's Church PCC or Dementia UK
may be given to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2020