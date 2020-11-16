Home

POWERED BY

Services
M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
12:00
St John's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Spencer

Notice Condolences

John Spencer Notice
SPENCER John Neville Passed away peacefully
at QA Hospital on
5th November, aged 81 years.
Will be sadly missed by wife Diana, sons Christopher and Jonathan and Daughter-in-Law Jacqueline, grandchildren Lauren, Tommy, Lucy and Hana, and Great-Granddaughter Kaci, and all the rest of the family.
Funeral procession will be via
Redlands Lane at 10.50am towards
St John's Church, for 12pm service
on Thursday 26th November.
Flowers or donations to
St John's Church PCC or Dementia UK
may be given to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -