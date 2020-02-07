|
|
|
STOREY John Russell Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 30th January, aged 85 years.
John will be very sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 13th February at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel, at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to Harbour Cancer Support and can be sent to c/o Solent Funeral Services, 109 Stoke Road, Gosport, Hants PO12 1LR.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 7, 2020