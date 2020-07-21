Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
13:00
St Mary's Church
Interment
Following Services
Kingston Cemetery
John Wainwright Notice
Wainwright John Aged 55.
Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
Sunday 12th July 2020.
He will be loved and missed by his
loving wife Lisa their children
and grandchildren and
everyone that knew him.
The funeral service is to take place
on Tuesday 28th July at
St Mary's Church for 1pm followed by
a interment at Kingston Cemetery.
All flowers welcome c/o
Forever Together Funeral Care,
8 Charlotte Street, Portsmouth
PO1 4AJ Telephone 02392733645
Published in Portsmouth News on July 21, 2020
