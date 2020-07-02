|
|
|
WARREN John Better known as "Stan" passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by close family on 25th June 2020,
aged 82 years. He will be greatly missed by his son Robert, and two daughters Nancie and Suzanne and
five grandchildren. He will now be at peace with his beloved wife Sheila.
Funeral Service to be held on
Thursday 23rd July 2020, at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, at 11.30am.
Due to the current restrictions, attendance is by family invitation only. Thank you for your understanding.
Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to Rowans Hospice, and
can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son,
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 2, 2020