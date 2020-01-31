Home

A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30
Portchester Crematorium
Service
Following Services
Fareham Social Club
8 Mill Road
PO16 0TN
John Webb Notice
WEBB John Nicholas Died January 27th 2020, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joy.
He was much loved and will
be sadly missed by all the family.
The funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 10.30am
and a Thanksgiving Service afterwards
at the Fareham Social Club, 8 Mill Road,
PO16 0TN.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made online at
www.john-nicholas-webb.muchloved.com
or payable to Marie Curie or
The Rowans Hospice c/o
A H Freemantle Ltd. 46 South Street,
Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 31, 2020
