WEST John Edwin Passed away on 29th December 2019
aged 85 years in the Rowans Hospice.
Beloved Husband to Jeanne,
loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Thomas A Becket Church on
Thursday 23rd January at 12.00pm followed by interment at
Warblington Cemetery.
All Welcome. Family flowers only
but donations if desired
for Rowans Hospice may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors
380 London Road, Waterlooville
PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 10, 2020