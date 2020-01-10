Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Resources
More Obituaries for John West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John West

Notice Condolences

John West Notice
WEST John Edwin Passed away on 29th December 2019
aged 85 years in the Rowans Hospice.

Beloved Husband to Jeanne,
loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral Service to be held at
St Thomas A Becket Church on
Thursday 23rd January at 12.00pm followed by interment at
Warblington Cemetery.
All Welcome. Family flowers only
but donations if desired
for Rowans Hospice may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors
380 London Road, Waterlooville
PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -