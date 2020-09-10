|
Whiteley John Passed away peacefully
at home surrounded
by his loving family on
Thursday 3rd September 2020.
John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends who loved him.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 17th September 2020
at 3pm at Portchester Crematorium
in the South Chapel.
Due to government restrictions
only 20 mourners are allowed
to attend the service.
All flowers welcome C/O
Forever Together Funeral Care,
197 Allaway Avenue. PO6 4HG.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 10, 2020