YORK John Reginald Passed away peacefully on the 7th September, aged 88.
Much loved by his family.
PLAY UP POMPEY.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 18th September at 9:30am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations and cheques can be made payable to Cancer Research UK
Any queries, please contact Southern Cooperative Funeralcare in Cosham.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 14, 2020