BARRETT Joseph Patrick Sadly passed away at QA Hospital
on 26th May, aged 90 years.
A Graveside Service to be held at
Ann's Hill Cemetery on
Wednesday 17th June at 12 noon.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service for immediate family members only.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date.
Flowers welcome. Donations to
PSP Association can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on June 9, 2020