Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
147 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1SE
02392 581032
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Barrett

Notice Condolences

Joseph Barrett Notice
BARRETT Joseph Patrick Sadly passed away at QA Hospital
on 26th May, aged 90 years.
A Graveside Service to be held at
Ann's Hill Cemetery on
Wednesday 17th June at 12 noon.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service for immediate family members only.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date.
Flowers welcome. Donations to
PSP Association can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on June 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -