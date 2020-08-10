|
Perkins Josephine 'Jo' Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2020, aged 76.
Much loved wife, daughter, sister, grandmother, and mother of Richard, Victoria, Kerry and grandchildren.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on Friday 21st August.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Dementia UK.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 10, 2020