TURNBULL Joy Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December, aged 89.
Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Celebration of her life and burial at the South Downs Natural Burial Site,
The Sustainability Centre, East Meon, GU32 1HR on Thursday 23rd January
at 11.00 am.
No flowers but, if desired, donations may be sent to The Macular Disease Society or the Animal Health Trust c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.
After the celebration, the family invite you to join them for refreshments.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 14, 2020