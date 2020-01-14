Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Turnbull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Turnbull

Notice Condolences

Joy Turnbull Notice
TURNBULL Joy Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December, aged 89.
Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Celebration of her life and burial at the South Downs Natural Burial Site,
The Sustainability Centre, East Meon, GU32 1HR on Thursday 23rd January
at 11.00 am.
No flowers but, if desired, donations may be sent to The Macular Disease Society or the Animal Health Trust c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.

After the celebration, the family invite you to join them for refreshments.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -