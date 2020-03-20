|
Barrow Joyce Mary
(Nanny Emmy) Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2020 aged 90 at QA Hospital.
Funeral service to take place at
St James' Church, Milton.
on 7th April 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: Children's Chronic
Arthritis Association
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Southsea,
Hampshire, PO4 8DZ
Telephone: 02392 873218
Heartfelt thanks to all staff on Ward D6 and post-op for their compassion,
care and support.
Love Nanny Emmy Crew.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 20, 2020